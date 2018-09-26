Why Does My Dog Eat Poop? The PEOPLE Pet Vet Weighs in

It seems to be the dirty little secret of every dog owner: their pooch eats poop!

We asked PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin why so many canines seem to love this stinky snack.

First off, Dr. Antin wants to assure owners that it is normal for dogs to eat poop. Their wild relatives do it too, which is likely why domestic dogs picked it up.

The biggest issue with this dirty habit comes when your dog starts eating another dog’s poop. By doing this, your pooch could unknowingly ingest and spread a parasite from another dog.

But if your dog is sticking to its own poop, and he or she is parasite-free, you don’t have much to worry about … except a bad case of dog breath.