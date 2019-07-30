Amazon Customers Are Obsessed with the Pet GPS Tracker That Priyanka Chopra Added to Her Wedding Registry

Image zoom Amazon; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Whether you let your animals roam free or not, most pet owners worry about their furry friends straying too far from home. Thankfully there are now easier ways to track down your dogs and cats before they get lost. Meet the Whistle 3, a smart GPS activity tracker that attaches to your pet’s collar, allowing you to keep track of their whereabouts anytime, anywhere.

The handy device not only helps you find your pet, but it also lets you see everywhere they’ve gone over the past 24 hours — and even allows you to set safe zones so you’ll be automatically alerted if they travel too far from home. Beyond its GPS capabilities, you can also use it as an activity tracker to give you health insights on your pets. The corresponding smartphone app shows how many miles your pet has walked that day, as well as how many calories they’ve burned and how much rest they got (think: a Fitbit for Fido).

The tracker’s battery life lasts up to seven days, so you’ll only have to charge it once a week. Plus, the device is super durable and waterproof for up to 30 minutes in three feet of water — which means you won’t need to freak out about the Whistle if your pet gets wet. For these reasons and more, over 4,300 Amazon customers have given the high-tech tracker an impressive 3.9-star rating.

“Whistle gives me peace of mind. The device is really easy to install. The app is also user-friendly. Helpful updates about my kitty activity times during the week. When he hides and I look at the app I am not worried anymore. Because the app tells me he is still at my place. So for those who love their pets please buy Whistle. It’s the best thing ever,” raved one happy customer.

“I have 2 big dogs and even though I have 6′ fencing all around my property the dogs will somehow escape on occasion. Consequently, I never feel safe leaving the dogs…UNTIL NOW. The Whistle GPS pet tracker is so easy to use, and it lets me know how much battery life it has, when it is getting low, and, when it’s on the charger, it lets me know when it’s fully charged. I set a safe zone for the dogs and when they get beyond the safe zone I am notified on my cell phone immediately and it starts tracking the escapee with minute by minute updates on his/their location(s). I love it and can now feel safe leaving. It is worth every penny for the peace of mind I now have,” said another.

In fact, the pet tracker is so popular, it was even included on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding registry. The tracker itself retails for $99.95, but you’ll need to purchase a monthly subscription plan to enable the GPS capabilities on the device. While the plans are available for as little as $6 a month, the combined cost of the tracker and the monthly subscription is still an investment — but according to thousands of pet owners, it’s well worth the cost.

Buy It! Whistle 3 GPS Activity Tracker, $99.95; amazon.com