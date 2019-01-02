Whiskey the Whippet Wins Best in Show at 2018 AKC National Championship Dog Show

Time to do a double take!

Whiskey the Whippet is the Best In Show winner of the 2018 AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin, which aired on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day.

If this little dog looks familiar, it could be because the same canine won November’s National Dog Show Presented by Purina.

For the AKC National Championship — North America’s largest dog show — Whiskey triumphed over 5,000 other dogs to win the coveted Best in Show title, which included a $50,000 cash prize.

Courtesy Royal Canin

Whiskey, whose registered show name is GCHP Pinnacle Tennessee Whiskey, first topped the Hound Group before moving into the Best in Show round. In this furry finale, Whiskey competed against Querida the Samoyed, Kevin the Weimaraner, Biggie the Pug, Isaac the Norwich Terrier, Princeton the French Bulldog, and Slick the Border Collie.

This win is Whiskey’s 21st Best in Show title. The Whippet is owned by Justin Smithey and Dr. Ken Latimer.