Which Scandal Star Posed Shirtless with a Pup to Mock His Costar?

What’s cuter than a puppy? A shirtless man holding a puppy, or a different shirtless man mocking a shirtless man holding a puppy?

Does it matter, really? We’re just happy to report that Scandal stars Scott Foley and Tony Goldwyn can both be found shirtless on social media – all because of a campaign to promote luxury sheets.

It all began when photos of Foley, 42, were released earlier this month. The shots show the actor lounging on Charisma brand sheets with a French bulldog and no shirt. Foley – who plays Jake Ballard on the ABC drama – shot the ads for November magazines.

Not be outdone by his costar, Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), 54, followed Foley’s lead and recently posed shirtless with Kerry Washington’s dog for a photo that went on Foley’s Instagram.

“Thanks @Tonygoldwyn for making sure I’m not the only shirtless guy holding a dog,” Foley wrote. “IOU!”

