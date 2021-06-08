“We recently had to say goodbye to Stella,” Pat Sajak said during the rolling credits on Monday’s episode

Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak Reveals His Dog of 12 Years Died: 'Very Sad Time for the Sajak Family'

Pat Sajak is mourning the loss of his family's dog of 12 years.

The Wheel of Fortune host shared the sad new on Monday's episode of the syndicated game show, while speaking to Vanna White.

"You and I have a lot of things in common," Sajak, 74, told White, 64, during the show's end credits. "We both have two kids, we both have the same unusual blood type, but the weirdest of all, we independently, without anyone knowing it, we both named our pets the same name."

White had a cat named Stella, Sajak then explained, before revealing that his dog Stella had died.

"We have a dog…. had a dog named Stella, had Stella for 12 years," Sajak said. "I used the past tense because we recently had to say goodbye to Stella."

He added, "And it was a very sad time for the Sajak family."

Rather than reflect on Stella's death, Sajak shared some photos of his family dog during "happier days."

One photo showed Stella playing in the snow next to a ceramic dalmatian and another picture showed Sajak sitting with his dog.

"We're going to miss her. She was a good friend," Sajak said.

Pat Sajack family (L-R) Maggie Sajak, Pat Sajak, and Lesly Sajak | Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

The Wheel of Fortune host's sad news comes just a week after he announced an exciting moment in his household.

During the May 31 episode of the show, Sajak revealed his son Patrick "made it through medical school, and he is now officially Dr. Sajak, and we're all thrilled.""

Sajak then joked that the "troubling part" of his son graduating is "he insists that I call him Dr. Sajak."

Patrick is one of two children Sajak and his wife Lesly Sajak share. The couple are also parents to daughter Maggie Sajak.

Maggie recently sat down with her dad for a special Father's Day chat where she talked about growing up with a famous dad.

"To me, it was your job my entire life," she said, admitting, "I think I didn't necessarily understand it when I was young but I grew to appreciate it more and more."