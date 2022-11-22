All About the National Dog Show and What to Expect from the 2022 Show on Thanksgiving Day

The 21st Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina will start airing at noon in all time zones, right after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, on Nov. 24

Kelli Bender
Kelli Bender

Published on November 22, 2022 04:55 PM
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- 2015 -- Pictured: National Dog Show
Photo: Bill McCay/NBC
01 of 10
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- 2018 -- Pictured: Shih Tsu
Bill McCay/NBC

The 21st annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina is almost here. As in years past, the holiday TV tradition will air on Thanksgiving Day.

For 2022, the National Dog Show will host over 1,500 talented pooches from nearly 200 breeds.

Animal lovers can see all the competing canines from the 2022 National Dog Show on NBC on November 24, beginning at noon in all time zones, right after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

02 of 10
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- 2015 -- Pictured: Host David Frei, 2014 winner Nathan the bloodhound, host John O'Hurley
Bill McCay/NBC

Seinfeld's John O'Hurley and expert dog show analyst David Frei are back to host the 2022 National Dog Show.

03 of 10
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- 2015 -- Pictured: National Dog Show
Bill McCay/NBC

New to the National Dog Show this year is the addition of Purina's Dog Show Sweepstakes. Dog show devotees can visit DogShowSweepstakes.com through Nov. 23 to register to play in the sweepstakes, which involves downloading a unique gameboard filled with phrases to listen for during the National Dog Show telecast.

04 of 10
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- 2017 -- Pictured: Long Coat Chihuahua
Bill McCay/NBC

When many think of a dog show, they think of adults strutting beautifully groomed canines around a ring — but there is much more to these events. Junior handlers also get a chance to show off and hone their canine handling skills during the National Dog Show.

05 of 10
NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- Pictured: A dog competes at The 12th Annual Nation Dog Show Presented by Purina in Philadelphia, PA 2013
Bill McCay/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Athletic canines adept at agility skills also attend the National Dog Show to exhibit their talents. These high-flying pups have their own competition called the Incredible Dog Challenge.

06 of 10
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW -- 2020 -- Pictured: Cutouts of dogs and their owners to fill audience seats
Bill McCay/NBC

Guests are invited to attend the 2022 National Dog Show, but that wasn't the case in 2020. Due to the pandemic, the dog show limited attendance to its 2020 in-person event to only the necessary crew, handlers, and judges.

07 of 10
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- Season: 20 -- Pictured: Scottish Deerhound, Claire, Best In Show 2021
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The Best in Show Winner for both 2020 and 2021 was Claire the Scottish Deerhound. The talented pet made history in 2021, becoming the first canine to win two consecutive Best in Show titles at the National Dog Show. Claire retired from competition after her 2021 win, so the 2022 National Dog Show, held by The Kennel Club of Philadelphia, will have a new Best in Show winner.

08 of 10
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- Season: 20 -- Pictured: Bracco Italiano
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Several breeds will be making their first National Dog Show appearance this year. The competition is welcoming three new dog breeds for 2022 after the American Kennel Club added the canines to its breed registry. First is the Bracco Italiano, who will be joining the Sporting Group. Bracco Italianos are reliable, adaptable and calm hunting dogs.

09 of 10
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- Season: 20 -- Pictured: Mudi
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The second newcomer is the Mudi for the Herding Group. This is an agile and intelligent farm dog known for its loyal personality, love for canine sports, and ability to work with stubborn farm animals,

10 of 10
THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- Season: 20 -- Pictured: Russian Toy, Long-Coat variety
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The final new breed appearing in the 2022 National Dog Show is the Russian Toy. The dog is joining the Toy Group. Russian Toys are beloved for their playful demeanor and desire for cuddly human companionship.

Dog lovers can see these new breeds and dozens more by tuning into the 2022 National Dog Show on NBC on Thanksgiving Day. The dog show will start airing at noon in all time zones, right after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

