All About the National Dog Show and What to Expect from the 2022 Show on Thanksgiving Day

01 of 10 Bill McCay/NBC The 21st annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina is almost here. As in years past, the holiday TV tradition will air on Thanksgiving Day. For 2022, the National Dog Show will host over 1,500 talented pooches from nearly 200 breeds. Animal lovers can see all the competing canines from the 2022 National Dog Show on NBC on November 24, beginning at noon in all time zones, right after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

02 of 10 Bill McCay/NBC Seinfeld's John O'Hurley and expert dog show analyst David Frei are back to host the 2022 National Dog Show.

03 of 10 Bill McCay/NBC New to the National Dog Show this year is the addition of Purina's Dog Show Sweepstakes. Dog show devotees can visit DogShowSweepstakes.com through Nov. 23 to register to play in the sweepstakes, which involves downloading a unique gameboard filled with phrases to listen for during the National Dog Show telecast.

04 of 10 Bill McCay/NBC When many think of a dog show, they think of adults strutting beautifully groomed canines around a ring — but there is much more to these events. Junior handlers also get a chance to show off and hone their canine handling skills during the National Dog Show.

05 of 10 Bill McCay/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Athletic canines adept at agility skills also attend the National Dog Show to exhibit their talents. These high-flying pups have their own competition called the Incredible Dog Challenge.

06 of 10 Bill McCay/NBC Guests are invited to attend the 2022 National Dog Show, but that wasn't the case in 2020. Due to the pandemic, the dog show limited attendance to its 2020 in-person event to only the necessary crew, handlers, and judges.

07 of 10 Virginia Sherwood/NBC The Best in Show Winner for both 2020 and 2021 was Claire the Scottish Deerhound. The talented pet made history in 2021, becoming the first canine to win two consecutive Best in Show titles at the National Dog Show. Claire retired from competition after her 2021 win, so the 2022 National Dog Show, held by The Kennel Club of Philadelphia, will have a new Best in Show winner.

08 of 10 Virginia Sherwood/NBC Several breeds will be making their first National Dog Show appearance this year. The competition is welcoming three new dog breeds for 2022 after the American Kennel Club added the canines to its breed registry. First is the Bracco Italiano, who will be joining the Sporting Group. Bracco Italianos are reliable, adaptable and calm hunting dogs.

09 of 10 Virginia Sherwood/NBC The second newcomer is the Mudi for the Herding Group. This is an agile and intelligent farm dog known for its loyal personality, love for canine sports, and ability to work with stubborn farm animals,