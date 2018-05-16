What to Do If You Find an Injured Wild Animal on Your Property

If you happen to find an injured animal in the wild, you’ll need to make choices that take your safety and the animal’s safety into consideration.

Taking a selfie with the creature is NEVER the right response.

PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin, who has had his share of wild experiences, recommends calling a local wildlife animal rescue right away.

Do not try to handle the animal yourself and don’t let any domestic pets you have near the critter.

Wild animals are unpredictable, especially when they are hurt. The best way to help them is to call in a professional who knows what the right next steps are to ensure the animal recovers and can be released back into the wild.