What to Do If Your Dog Is Stolen: Keep Calm and Update Your Pet's Microchip

It’s upsetting to think of your pet going missing, it’s terrifying to think that someone would go out of their way to steal your furry friend away.

Unfortunately, pet theft is an issue around the world. While it is unlikely that someone will scoop your pet off the street or out of your home, having a plan of action, in case your pet is stolen, will only benefit you in the future.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To help protect your pet, the connected dog collar company Fi has created a simple checklist for what to do if your dog is dog-napped. While some of these steps are only useful during a worst case scenario, others will help keep your pet safe all year round.

RELATED: Everything Pet Owners Should Know About Microchipping and How It Can Save Their Pets

Take a look at what you should do in case your pet is stolen, and what you can do right now to protect them.

Don’t Panic: Pause for a moment and take a deep breath. Your instinct may be to run after your dog screaming for them to come back – resist that urge. An anxious dog will only be more frightened by the commotion, and an outgoing dog may see it as you playing with them.