What to Do If Your Dog Is Stolen: Keep Calm and Update Your Pet's Microchip

Help protect your pet against pet thieves by equipping your furry friend with a GPS-enabled collar and microchip
It’s upsetting to think of your pet going missing, it’s terrifying to think that someone would go out of their way to steal your furry friend away.
Unfortunately, pet theft is an issue around the world. While it is unlikely that someone will scoop your pet off the street or out of your home, having a plan of action, in case your pet is stolen, will only benefit you in the future.
To help protect your pet, the connected dog collar company Fi has created a simple checklist for what to do if your dog is dog-napped. While some of these steps are only useful during a worst case scenario, others will help keep your pet safe all year round.
RELATED: Everything Pet Owners Should Know About Microchipping and How It Can Save Their Pets
Take a look at what you should do in case your pet is stolen, and what you can do right now to protect them.
Don’t Panic: Pause for a moment and take a deep breath. Your instinct may be to run after your dog screaming for them to come back – resist that urge. An anxious dog will only be more frightened by the commotion, and an outgoing dog may see it as you playing with them.
Update Your Dog’s Microchip Info: If your initial search turns empty, your immediate next step is to update your dog’s microchip information. Many owners microchip their pets, but then forget to register the microchip online and keep their contact information up to date. If you are reading this checklist as a preventive measure, and haven’t updated your pet’s microchip recently, or you have yet to microchip your pet, now is a great time to take action.
Use Social Media: Social media platforms are a great way to quickly spread the word about your missing dog. You can post a digital version of your missing dog flier on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
File a Police Report: Since pets are viewed as “property” under the law, dog theft is a felony or misdemeanor offense that the police must take action against. Make sure you include your dog’s microchip number (if it has one) and a detailed physical description in the report.
Consider Using a Location Tracking Collar: The faster you can track down your pet, the better chance you have of recovering it. So, it’s not a bad idea to stay one step ahead of the dog thieves by using a GPS-enabled collar like Fi.