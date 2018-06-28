The Adorable #WhatTheFluffChallenge Is Confusing Pets and Entertaining Owners Across the Internet

Reading the news can be a hard and scary practice. Thankfully, there are phenomena like the #WhatTheFluffChallenge to cut through the darkness with a giant bolt of cute.

The premise of the challenge is simple and slightly ridiculous. If you have a pet, or at least access to someone’s pet, and a blanket, then you can participate.

The object of this viral endeavor, which has spread across social media, is to confuse your pet with a simple magic trick. First you play a basic game of peek-a-boo with a blanket. Then, after your pet seems to grasp the game, you throw the blanket up in the air and dart out of sight before the blanket hits the ground.

The result is that your pet, who expects you to appear behind the blanket again, is adorably flabbergasted to find you no longer there.

To get the desired effect, it is best to try the #WhatTheFluffChallenge in a doorway, where it is easy for you to “disappear.”

you can see me run away but i still got him 😂😩 #WhatTheFluffChallenge pic.twitter.com/krnbf3MDos — bri 🍓 (@brriiiiii) June 24, 2018

Though, you have to be prepared your pet might not care that your gone.

That sad moment when the new dog in the house is the only one that cares about my well being. #WhatTheFluffChallenge pic.twitter.com/iAt9xFOfAd — nicole (@nicoli0o_) June 28, 2018

And, of course, there could be the possibility that things don’t go as planned.

Well that didn’t go as planned… MY BROTHER TURNED INTO A DOG #WhatTheFluffChallenge pic.twitter.com/iF8NzBVAxZ — Em Crum ✰ (@ecrummy) June 25, 2018

I tried the #WhatTheFluffChallenge… This was the outcome😂 Sorry Comet pic.twitter.com/BRxJdPsCmv — Haley kenney (@hiaaimhaley) June 22, 2018

Now that you have done the research, go try the #WhatTheFluffChallenge with your pet. Just make sure to give them a treat after.