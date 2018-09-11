Sometimes your best friend isn’t there when you need him most. That is what a veterinarian reportedly described to Twitter user @jessi_dietrich.

The animal lover posted on her account about a recent question she asked her vet, and the doctor’s heartbreaking response.

“Asked my vet what the hardest part was about his job &he said when he has to put an animal down 90% of owners don’t actually want to be in the room when he injects them so the animal’s last moments are usually them frantically looking around for their owners & tbh that broke me,” the Twitter user posted on July 26.

Asked my vet what the hardest part was about his job &he said when he has to put an animal down 90% of owners don't actually want to be in the room when he injects them so the animal's last moments are usually them frantically looking around for their owners &tbh that broke me — jessi dietrich (@jessi_dietrich) July 27, 2018

Over the past month, the tweet has been retweeted more than 41,000 times, liked 140,000 times and has received hundreds of comments. Many of the responses to the heartbreaking tweet come from pet owners who have stayed with an ailing pet while they were euthanized. While most remarked on how hard the choice was, almost all of the animal lovers confessed they were happy to give their pet peace and love in their final moments.

Others responded with messages of despair that pet owners would leave their furry friends in their deepest moment of need. After the tweet began to receive widespread attention, @jessi_diectrich responded to the numerous users who said her original tweet made them horribly sad.

“Didn’t mean to break everyone’s hearts just wanted to raise awareness!!!!! I’m so sorry :/,” she wrote.

It appears @jessi_dietrich has succeeded in her mission; shortly after her post started to spread, a New Zealand-based animal hospital posted a similar message from a “tired broken-hearted vet” on its Facebook page.

“They search every face in the room for their loved person. They don’t understand why you left them when they are sick, scared, old or dying from cancer and they need your comfort,” reads the post from Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital, which also calls those who don’t stay with their pets cowards.

There were some negative reactions to this post, which uses stronger language, but most of the responses were positive and from pet owners who agreed that staying with your pet as he or she passed is important.

Similar to the earlier tweet, this post quickly spread across the Internet with 89,000 shares and 14,000 likes.

Regardless of where you stand on the subject, this is a great moment to stop what you are doing and give your pet a hug.