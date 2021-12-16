"Jingle Bells" and Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas staple, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," followed closely behind

Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' Found to Be Dogs' Favorite Holiday Song, New Survey Says

Who says that dogs don't have holiday spirit?

One thousand dog owners recently took part in a poll from the United Kingdom-based Guide Dogs charity about their pups' favorite Christmas tunes. Wham!'s "Last Christmas" earned 10 percent of the vote, making it the preferred holiday song of the pooches polled, per The Guardian.

Following closely behind Wham!'s hit was "Jingle Bells," with nine percent of the vote, and Mariah Carey's iconic Christmas staple, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," with six percent.

Some other popular holiday tunes that dogs liked, according to the survey, were "Driving Home for Christmas" by Chris Rea, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé, and "Wonderful Christmastime" by Paul McCartney.

The Guardian reported that the pet owners who took part in the survey said their pups responded more positively to upbeat tracks and were less interested in quieter, slower, and instrumental Christmas classics. Ninety percent of owners surveyed responded that their dogs enjoy music year-round, while a quarter added that music helps keep their dogs calm and comfortable.

"As we look forward to spending the festive period with friends and loved ones, this Christmas will be a step-change for an entire generation of new dogs born during lockdown," Dr. Helen Whiteside, the chief scientific officer at Guide Dogs, said, per The Guardian.

"Houses are likely to be busier than normal, and many dogs' routines will change. Music is often used to calm dogs in times of change and stress, so it is unsurprising that it will play a key role for dogs this Christmas," she added.

Last year, dog food company Tails.com released what they claimed to be the "first-ever" Christmas song exclusively made for dogs.

The company dropped their track "Raise the Woof!" with an accompanying music video in November 2020.

The song, created with assistance from the company's head vet Sean McCormack and dog behaviorist Carolyn Menteith, is based on sounds and noises that dogs enjoy, like squeaky toys, bells, and basic commands.

"We call it 'waggae' — reggae designed to wag tails!" the company said of the song on its website.