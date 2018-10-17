Whale Watching Cruise Gets Great View of Whale ... Being Eaten By an 18-Foot Great White Shark

Joanne Jarzobski Photography
placeholder
Kelli Bender
October 17, 2018 04:08 PM

It was a dinner and a show for a whale-watching cruise in the waters near Barnstable Harbor on Cape Cod: A show for those on the boat and dinner for the great white sharks they came across.

Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises was on a tour with around 160 passengers looking for whales on Sunday, when they found one … with a two sharks attached, Joanne Jarzobski, a marine biologist with the cruise, told PEOPLE via email.

“We had received a report in the morning that this whale was floating in the bay and we were asked to try to document it on our way out on our whale watch,” Jarzobski said.

The marine biologist, who has been working on commercial and private whale watching boats for 22 years, expected to find the dead whale floating belly up, what surprised her — and the others aboard the boat — were the two great white sharks feasting on the carcass, one of which was 18 feet long.

Jarzobski managed to overcome her awe and snap a few shots of the apex predators chowing down.

“It was truly an incredible experience to witness these apex predators recycling the dead finback whale,” she wrote on Facebook of the encounter, adding “I’m still in awe!”

Jarzobski said that it is still unclear how the finback whale died, but that seeing the great white sharks attracted to the carcass is a good sign.

“As an important animal in our environment, sharks have gained a notoriously bad reputation yet sharks are a very good sign of a healthy ecosystem,” the marine biologist said. “Getting the opportunity to see a great white shark in action is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our passengers and crew.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.