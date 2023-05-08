Top Dog! 17 Years of Best in Show Winners from the Westminster Dog Show

The talented canine who wins the 2023 Westminster Dog Show will take the title from Trumpet the bloodhound, who won Best in Show in 2022

By Kelli Bender
Published on May 8, 2023 04:48 PM
Trumpet the bloodhound
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Canines from across the globe come to New York to compete in the prestigious Westminster Dog Show each year, but only one pup leaves the leader of the pack — Best in Show.

Celebrating its 147th year, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S., behind only the Kentucky Derby. Tuesday's Best in Show round at the historic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, will determine which canine is the 2023 Westminster Dog Show champion.

Before meeting Westminster's new top dog, get to know some of the other talented pups who strutted their way to the coveted title of Westminster's Best in Show.

Dozens of dogs have earned the honor of Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show; here are the last 17 canines to win the title — a prize that also includes a trip to the Empire State Building and a steak dinner at Sardi's in New York City.

2022: Trumpet

Heather Buehner and Trumpet the Bloodhound sit in the winners circle after winning Best in Show at the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show at the Lyndhurst Estate on June 21, 2022 in Tarrytown, New York. The 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog show will feature over 3,500 dogs with over 200 breeds competing in three different competitions. The Best in Show dog was at announced at the conclusion of the event on Wednesday night.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty

After winning the hound group at the 2022 Westminster Dog Show, Trumpet took home Best in Show and became the first of his breed to claim the title.

2021: Wasabi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Pekingese dog "Wasabi," Best in Show winner of the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, visits The Empire State Building on June 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Wasabi the Pekingnese comes from Westminster Dog Show royalty. The 2021 winner is the grandson of the 2012 Westminster Best in Show winner, Malachy.

2020: Siba

WNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Standard Poodle named Siba sits in the winners circle after winning Best in Show during the annual Westminster Kennel Club dog show on February 11, 2020 in New York City. The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show brings more than 200 breeds and varieties of dog into New York City for the the competition which began Saturday and ends Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden with the naming of this year's Best in Show.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Stephanie Keith/Getty

Siba the standard poodle made headlines ahead of her 2020 Westminster Dog Show win by eating McDonald's to fuel up before the final round.

2019: King

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019/02/13: Wire fox terrier named King won Best in show during 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

King the wire fox terrier's 2019 Best in Show title marked the 15th time a wire fox terrier won the Westminster Dog Show's top prize.

2018: Flynn

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Best in Show winner Flynn, a Bichon Frise, poses for photos at the conclusion of the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at The Piers on February 13, 2018 in New York City. The show is scheduled to see 2,882 dogs from all 50 states take part in this year's competition. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty

Flynn the Bichon Frise strutted off with the 2018 Westminster Dog Show win after dazzling the crowds with his marshmallow-like appearance.

2017: Rumor

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Rumor the German Shepard, winner of 'Best in Show' at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show, poses for photos at One World Observatory on February 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
Matthew Eisman/Getty

Rumor the German Shepherd took a break from competition to look for love after taking home Best in Show at the 2017 Westminster Dog Show.

2016: CJ

Handler Valerie Nunes-Atkinson sits beside German shorthaired pointer named C.J. after he won "Best in Show" of the 140th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York on February 16, 2016. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a two-day, all-breed benched show that takes place at both Pier 92 & 94 and at Madison Square Garden. / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

CJ the German shorthaired pointer kept up a winning tradition nabbing Best in Show at the 2018 Westminster Dog Show. Only two other German shorthaired pointers have earned the Best in Show title at Westminster before CJ, and he is from the same pedigree as both champions.

2015: Miss P

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 17: Miss P, a 15 inch beagle from the hound group, wins the Best in Show award of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show after being shown by William Alexander on February 17, 2015 in New York City. The show, which is in its 139th year and is called the second-longest continuously running sporting event in the United States, includes 192 dog breeds and draws nearly 3,000 global competitors. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
Andrew Burton/Getty

Miss P the Beagle and Best in Show winner for 2015 is the grandniece of the 2008 Westminster Dog Show champion, Uno.

2014: Sky

A wire fox terrier named Sky wins "best in show" of the 138th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show February 11, 2014 at Madison Square Garden. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a two-day, all-breed benched show that takes place at both Pier 92 & 94 and at Madison Square Garden in New York City . AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. Clary (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

Sky the wire fox terrier is a winner through and through. The dog earned 148 Best in Show titles at different events before winning the 2014 Westminster Dog Show.

2013: Banana Joe "Joey"

THE WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW -- "The 137th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show" at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday, February 11, 2013 -- Pictured: Best in Show Affenpinscher -- (Photo by: Neilson Barnard/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Neilson Barnard/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Banana Joe the affenpinscher went out on top. The little dog retired after winning Best in Show at the 2013 Westminster Dog Show.

2012: Malachy

Malachy, a Pekingese, after winning Best in Show during the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Annual Dog Show held at Madison Square Garden February 14, 2012. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

With his long, luxurious coat, Malachy the Pekingese made winning look good at the 2012 Westminster Dog Show.

2011: Hickory

Handler Angela Lloyd and Hickory the Scottish Deerhound pose for photos after winning Best in Show during the 135th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 15, 2011. Holding ribbon is judge Paolo Dondina.AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

Hickory the Scottish deerhound was the first of her breed to win the Westminster Dog Show.

2010: Sadie

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Sadie, a Scottish Terrier, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show February 16, 2010 in New York City. The 134th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is taking place at New York's Madison Square Garden, and dog breeders from around the country and world have flown in to take part. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
Chris Hondros/Getty

Sadie the Scottish terrier triumphed over 2,500 other dogs to win Best in Show at the 2010 Westminster Dog Show.

2009: Stump

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: The winner of the 133rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show "Ch Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee," a.k.a. "Stump" a 10 years old Sussex Spaniel attend the Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/WireImage)
Janette Pellegrini/WireImage

Old dogs can learn new tricks! In 2009 10-year-old Stump the Sussex spaniel became the oldest dog to win the Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show

2008: Uno

Uno a Beagle, Winner Best Of Show, at the 132nd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show - Day 2 on February 12, 2008 in New York (Photo by Joe Kohen/WireImage)
Joe Kohen/WireImage

Countless animal lovers fell in love with Uno when he won the Westminster Dog Show in 2008. The canine even rode a float during the 2008 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

2007: James

NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: James (Ch. Felicity's Diamond Jim), an English springer spaniel, poses with handler Kellie Fitzgerald before winning Best in Show at the 131st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden February 13, 2007 in New York City. Around 2,500 dogs were entered in the show. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty

James the English springer spaniel came through with the win during the 2007 Westminster Dog Show.

2006: Rufus

CH Rocky Top's Sundance Kid (Rufus) celebrates wth handler Kathy Kirk after winning Best in Show at the 130th Westminster Kennel Club Show in Madison Square Garden, New York. (Photo by Sandra Dukes/WireImage)
Sandra Dukes/WireImage

Rufus the bull terrier won his Best in Show title amid a snowstorm that pummeled New York City during the 2006 Westminster Dog Show.

