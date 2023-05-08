Top Dog! 17 Years of Best in Show Winners from the Westminster Dog Show

Canines from across the globe come to New York to compete in the prestigious Westminster Dog Show each year, but only one pup leaves the leader of the pack — Best in Show.

Celebrating its 147th year, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S., behind only the Kentucky Derby. Tuesday's Best in Show round at the historic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, will determine which canine is the 2023 Westminster Dog Show champion.

Before meeting Westminster's new top dog, get to know some of the other talented pups who strutted their way to the coveted title of Westminster's Best in Show.

Dozens of dogs have earned the honor of Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show; here are the last 17 canines to win the title — a prize that also includes a trip to the Empire State Building and a steak dinner at Sardi's in New York City.

2022: Trumpet

Michael M. Santiago/Getty

After winning the hound group at the 2022 Westminster Dog Show, Trumpet took home Best in Show and became the first of his breed to claim the title.

2021: Wasabi

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Wasabi the Pekingnese comes from Westminster Dog Show royalty. The 2021 winner is the grandson of the 2012 Westminster Best in Show winner, Malachy.

2020: Siba

Stephanie Keith/Getty

Siba the standard poodle made headlines ahead of her 2020 Westminster Dog Show win by eating McDonald's to fuel up before the final round.

2019: King

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

King the wire fox terrier's 2019 Best in Show title marked the 15th time a wire fox terrier won the Westminster Dog Show's top prize.

2018: Flynn

Drew Angerer/Getty

Flynn the Bichon Frise strutted off with the 2018 Westminster Dog Show win after dazzling the crowds with his marshmallow-like appearance.

2017: Rumor

Matthew Eisman/Getty

Rumor the German Shepherd took a break from competition to look for love after taking home Best in Show at the 2017 Westminster Dog Show.

2016: CJ

CJ the German shorthaired pointer kept up a winning tradition nabbing Best in Show at the 2018 Westminster Dog Show. Only two other German shorthaired pointers have earned the Best in Show title at Westminster before CJ, and he is from the same pedigree as both champions.

2015: Miss P

Andrew Burton/Getty

Miss P the Beagle and Best in Show winner for 2015 is the grandniece of the 2008 Westminster Dog Show champion, Uno.

2014: Sky

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

Sky the wire fox terrier is a winner through and through. The dog earned 148 Best in Show titles at different events before winning the 2014 Westminster Dog Show.

2013: Banana Joe "Joey"

Neilson Barnard/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Banana Joe the affenpinscher went out on top. The little dog retired after winning Best in Show at the 2013 Westminster Dog Show.

2012: Malachy

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

With his long, luxurious coat, Malachy the Pekingese made winning look good at the 2012 Westminster Dog Show.

2011: Hickory

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

Hickory the Scottish deerhound was the first of her breed to win the Westminster Dog Show.

2010: Sadie

Chris Hondros/Getty

Sadie the Scottish terrier triumphed over 2,500 other dogs to win Best in Show at the 2010 Westminster Dog Show.

2009: Stump

Janette Pellegrini/WireImage

Old dogs can learn new tricks! In 2009 10-year-old Stump the Sussex spaniel became the oldest dog to win the Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show

2008: Uno

Joe Kohen/WireImage

Countless animal lovers fell in love with Uno when he won the Westminster Dog Show in 2008. The canine even rode a float during the 2008 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

2007: James

Mario Tama/Getty

James the English springer spaniel came through with the win during the 2007 Westminster Dog Show.

2006: Rufus

Sandra Dukes/WireImage

Rufus the bull terrier won his Best in Show title amid a snowstorm that pummeled New York City during the 2006 Westminster Dog Show.