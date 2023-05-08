Lifestyle Pets Top Dog! 17 Years of Best in Show Winners from the Westminster Dog Show The talented canine who wins the 2023 Westminster Dog Show will take the title from Trumpet the bloodhound, who won Best in Show in 2022 By Kelli Bender Published on May 8, 2023 04:48 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images Canines from across the globe come to New York to compete in the prestigious Westminster Dog Show each year, but only one pup leaves the leader of the pack — Best in Show. Celebrating its 147th year, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the U.S., behind only the Kentucky Derby. Tuesday's Best in Show round at the historic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, will determine which canine is the 2023 Westminster Dog Show champion. Before meeting Westminster's new top dog, get to know some of the other talented pups who strutted their way to the coveted title of Westminster's Best in Show. Dozens of dogs have earned the honor of Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show; here are the last 17 canines to win the title — a prize that also includes a trip to the Empire State Building and a steak dinner at Sardi's in New York City. 2022: Trumpet Michael M. Santiago/Getty After winning the hound group at the 2022 Westminster Dog Show, Trumpet took home Best in Show and became the first of his breed to claim the title. 2021: Wasabi Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Wasabi the Pekingnese comes from Westminster Dog Show royalty. The 2021 winner is the grandson of the 2012 Westminster Best in Show winner, Malachy. 2020: Siba Stephanie Keith/Getty Siba the standard poodle made headlines ahead of her 2020 Westminster Dog Show win by eating McDonald's to fuel up before the final round. 2019: King Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty King the wire fox terrier's 2019 Best in Show title marked the 15th time a wire fox terrier won the Westminster Dog Show's top prize. 2018: Flynn Drew Angerer/Getty Flynn the Bichon Frise strutted off with the 2018 Westminster Dog Show win after dazzling the crowds with his marshmallow-like appearance. 2017: Rumor Matthew Eisman/Getty Rumor the German Shepherd took a break from competition to look for love after taking home Best in Show at the 2017 Westminster Dog Show. 2016: CJ CJ the German shorthaired pointer kept up a winning tradition nabbing Best in Show at the 2018 Westminster Dog Show. Only two other German shorthaired pointers have earned the Best in Show title at Westminster before CJ, and he is from the same pedigree as both champions. 2015: Miss P Andrew Burton/Getty Miss P the Beagle and Best in Show winner for 2015 is the grandniece of the 2008 Westminster Dog Show champion, Uno. 2014: Sky TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Sky the wire fox terrier is a winner through and through. The dog earned 148 Best in Show titles at different events before winning the 2014 Westminster Dog Show. 2013: Banana Joe "Joey" Neilson Barnard/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Banana Joe the affenpinscher went out on top. The little dog retired after winning Best in Show at the 2013 Westminster Dog Show. 2012: Malachy TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty With his long, luxurious coat, Malachy the Pekingese made winning look good at the 2012 Westminster Dog Show. 2011: Hickory TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Hickory the Scottish deerhound was the first of her breed to win the Westminster Dog Show. 2010: Sadie Chris Hondros/Getty Sadie the Scottish terrier triumphed over 2,500 other dogs to win Best in Show at the 2010 Westminster Dog Show. 2009: Stump Janette Pellegrini/WireImage Old dogs can learn new tricks! In 2009 10-year-old Stump the Sussex spaniel became the oldest dog to win the Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show 2008: Uno Joe Kohen/WireImage Countless animal lovers fell in love with Uno when he won the Westminster Dog Show in 2008. The canine even rode a float during the 2008 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 2007: James Mario Tama/Getty James the English springer spaniel came through with the win during the 2007 Westminster Dog Show. 2006: Rufus Sandra Dukes/WireImage Rufus the bull terrier won his Best in Show title amid a snowstorm that pummeled New York City during the 2006 Westminster Dog Show.