For the first time in more than 100 years, the competition will not be held at Madison Square Garden in midtown New York City

Westminster Dog Show to Move from New York City to an Outdoor Venue in 2021 Due to COVID-19

The Westminster Kennel Club is letting the dogs out!

On Wednesday, the organizer of the nation's top dog show announced that next year's competition will be held at an outdoor property in Tarrytown, New York due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will take place at Lyndhurst, an estate along the Hudson River, about 25 miles north of Manhattan.

The move to Tarrytown marks the first time in over 100 years that the dog show will not be held at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The pooch pageant, which is typically held in February, will take place the weekend of June 11-13 2021, kicking off with the Masters Agility Championship that Friday.

The Masters Obedience Championship will follow on Saturday and Junior Showmanship, Breed, Group, and Best in Show judging will be June 12 - 13.

"We are excited to host the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst, a unique icon of American culture with its park-like landscape and majestic castle overlooking the Hudson River," Charlton Reynders III, president of the Westminster Kennel Club said in a release.

"The wide-open outdoor space at this extraordinary venue allows us to hold a dog show safely while following current social distancing guidelines and public health regulations," he added.

This isn't the first time the Lyndhurst grounds have been used for a dog show — the estate has hosted dog shows for more than three decades, according to the release.

Westminster also announced that there will be 208 eligible dog breeds at next year's competition, including three new breeds: the Barbet, the Belgian Laekenois, and the Dogo Argentino.

Siba the Standard Poodle took home Best in Show at the 2020 Westminster Dog Show in February at Madison Square Garden.