The Westminster Dog Show Is Back! Here's How to Watch Every Minute of the Canine Competition

The 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show runs May 6-9 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York

By Kelli Bender
Published on May 5, 2023 03:37 PM
Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Westminster Dog Show is here and in a brand new location.

Where Is the 2023 Westminster Dog Show?

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be hosted at the historic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, for the first time. This isn't the prestigious pup event's first venue change. After spending decades at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the show's location changed to the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, for 2021 and 2022 events due to the pandemic.

Established in 1887, the Westminster Dog Show is the second-longest-running continuous sporting event in the U.S., trailing closely behind the Kentucky Derby. While the dog show is in its 147th year, each event brings fresh furry faces and excitement.

The 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show promises to fill four days with exciting canine competition; animal lovers don't have to miss a minute of the action. The event's activities will be available to watch across FOX, FS1, FS2, and FOX Sports or Westminster Kennel Club digital platforms.

When Is the 2023 Westminster Dog Show?

The 2023 Westminster Dog Show will kick off on May 6 with the Master Agility Preliminaries, the Masters Obedience Championship, and Dock Diving at Westminster and will conclude on the evening of May 9 with the competition's most famous event, the Best in Show judging.

Trumpet the bloodhound
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Who Won the 2022 Westminster Dog Show?

In 2022, the coveted title of Westminster's Best in Show went to Trumpet the Bloodhound. Trumpet — show name GCHB CH Flessner's Toot My Own Horn — triumphed over close to 3,500 other dogs from 211 breeds to win the Best in Show title at Westminster last year. Handler Heather Buehner helped lead the dog to victory.

How Can I Watch the 2023 Westminster Dog Show?

Dog lovers can watch Westminster's Best in Show round live on FS1 or the Fox Sports app this year.

Read on for the Westminster Dog Show's full schedule and how to watch each event so you don't miss a second of the adorable canine action. To learn more about this year's Westminster Dog Show, visit westminsterkennelclub.org.

147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Press Preview
Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Saturday, May 6

Masters Agility Championship — 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Masters Obedience Championship — 9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Exhibition of Dock Diving at Westminster — 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

  • All Saturday Westminster Dog Show events will stream live on westminsterkennelclub.org and the Fox Sports App.

Sunday, May 7

Masters Agility Championship Finals — 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

  • The Masters Agility Championship Finals will be telecast on FOX with simulcast streaming for subscribers of the FOX Sports App. Dog lovers outside the U.S. can watch the finals on the WKC Dog Show YouTube Channel.

Monday, May 8

Westminster Dog Show Breed Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding) — 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

  • Select live coverage of breed judging will be available on FS2. To watch all the breed judging live, visit westminsterkennelclub.org

Junior Showmanship Preliminaries — 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

  • Select live coverage of Junior Showmanship Preliminaries will be available on FS2. To watch all of the preliminaries live, visit westminsterkennelclub.org

Westminster Dog Show Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding) — 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

  • The group judging will be live on FS1 and available to subscribers of the FOX Sports App. Dog lovers outside the U.S. can watch the judging on the WKC Dog Show YouTube Channel.

Tuesday, May 9

Westminster Dog Show Breed Judging (Sporting, Working, and Terrier) — 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

  • Select live coverage of breed judging will be available on FS2. To watch all the breed judging live, visit westminsterkennelclub.org

Junior Showmanship Preliminaries — 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

  • Select live coverage of Junior Showmanship Preliminaries will be available on FS2. To watch all of the preliminaries live, visit westminsterkennelclub.org

Junior Showmanship Finals — 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm

  • FS1 will share select live coverage from the junior showmanship finals

Group (Sporting, Working, and Terrier) and Best in Show Judging — 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

  • Group judging and the Best in Show round will be live on FS1 and available to subscribers of the FOX Sports App. Dog lovers outside the U.S. can watch the judging on the WKC Dog Show YouTube Channel.
