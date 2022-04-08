'Weird Alien-Like Creature' Washes Up on Australia's Bondi Beach, Baffling Onlookers
A creature that washed up on an Australian beach has left many scratching their heads.
According to Storyful, on April 5, Drew Lambert discovered a strange-looking animal washed up on the shore of Australia's Bondi Beach during a jog.
Lambert took a video of the odd find and posted it on Facebook, captioning the clip: "Can someone please tell me what this weird alien-like creature is that was washed up on the beach at Bondi today."
The jogger told Storyful that the unusual animal was about a half meter long with human-like lips and skin like a shark.
"I've lived in Bondi for 20 years and I've never seen anything like this before," he added.
After posting the video of the creature on Facebook, Lambert told Storyful he now believes the animal "was a "decomposing coffin ray" with "ballooned" intestines based on the comments his clip has received.
Laetitia Hannan, a supervisor at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, came to a similar conclusion. Hannan told news.com.au that the animal is a coffin ray, also known as an Australian numbfish, a species found close to shore along Australia's east and west coasts.
This discovery comes less than two weeks after another man found a different creature on an Australian beach. Alex Tan described the unrecognizable animal he came across as "extraterrestrial" in a video he posted to Instagram.
"How weird is that?" Tan adds in the clip, "Looks like a dehead[ed] possum, but different to anything I've seen."