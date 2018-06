The smile you needed is right here! This week’s #cutepic winner — Instagram’s @Robbin_the_Pom — is an adorable boy who is described by his owner as “the most laid-back dog that I’ve ever met.” Playing dress-up, being in videos, floating on his mattress in the water, walking on the “dogwalk'” in dog fashion shows — he’s done it all and is “pretty much game for anything,” says owner Nancy, who lives in the Vancouver area with her 11-year-old (who snaps most of the Instas).

Despite his fluffy appearance, about two years ago Robbin began losing his fur due to the disorder alopecia. It’s been a gradual fur loss his family has treated with special shampoos, conditioner and regular rubs with coconut oil, among other things. Apparel helps protect him from the sun — and, thankfully, this dog model adores dressing up. “Robbin gets very excited and spins around in circles when we open the drawer where his outfits are kept as he knows he’s coming out with us or we’re going to take some pictures of him,” Nancy says.