Judging by the shots on her @bluebellkitty Instagram page, she apparently nails any and all photo sessions, but this Russian blue from London (this week’s #cutepic winner) is so much more than a pretty face.

“Whilst Blue is very well tempered she also has a very cheeky and curious side to her personality; loving to wrestle and play hide’n’seek,” says her owner Graham, who works for a London IT company and recently celebrated the cat’s 5th birthday. “She is intensely brave, fearlessly chasing away cats over twice her size. Even as a kitten she was blisteringly quick, earning her the affectionate nickname of ‘Greased Lightning.’ “