Wayne Brady has spent time during quarantine making TikToks of his four dogs, so he knows something about cute pet videos

Wayne Brady Is Ready to "Binge Watch' Adorable Dog Videos to Help Make Your Puppy Famous

Like many pet owners, Wayne Brady has relied on his pets for comfort during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The quarantine has been challenging at times, but I’m honestly grateful to be spending quality time with my daughter and our four dogs," Brady, 48, told PEOPLE.

An activity that Brady, his daughter, and their four dogs (Rottweilers Charlie and Phatty, Bichon Frise Mick, and Tibetan terrier Pia) have all enjoyed over the past few months is making and "posting fun Tik Tok videos."

It's these humorous clips that have led Brady to another fun project. He will be hosting the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show, where he will be joined by puppy experts to talk about baby dogs and all the amazing things they do, on January 12, 2021, across all of Royal Canin's social channels.

Along with talking about puppies and the care and love they require, the Puppy Pre-Show panel, including Brady, will also crown one puppy video the "Puppy Best In Show," and it could be a clip featuring your pup.

Through Dec. 26, Royal Canin will be accepting entries for the best puppy video at royalcanin.com/puppies. If you are interested in submitting a clip of your little canine, it should fit into one of four categories: Puppy Playtime, Heart-Warming Moments, Best Freestyle, and Best Buds.

Finalists will be chosen and air during the Puppy Pre-Show, where the winner picked by Brady at the puppy experts will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a year’s supply of Royal Canin premium puppy nutrition.

The finalists and winner will also be featured in the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin — airing on January 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Plus, by entering a video of your pup, you are adding a bit of joy to Brady's holiday season.

"Not only do I get to work on a fun project with my dogs, but I also get to binge watch a ton of adorable puppy videos," he said about what drew him to working on the Puppy Pre-Show.

Of course, if you don't have a puppy to film at the moment, there is still plenty to enjoy with the Puppy Pre-Show.