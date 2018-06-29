Wayfair's Archie and Oscar Pet Furniture Collection is the Newest Way to Spoil Your Furry Pal

Get ready to unleash your inner crazy pet parent.

Home decor giant Wayfair just unveiled Archie & Oscar, a complete pet furniture and accessory collection featuring more than 500 (yes, 500!) items. Because obviously you’re not going to let Fluffy lay on just any old bed. 

The Archie & Oscar line lets you spoil your furry family members the way they deserve, offering everything from chaise lounges to murphy beds for cats and dogs—all that work seamlessly into your existing decor. There’s even an entire section dedicated to space-saving pieces like pet crates that double as end tables and benches with built-in beds.

 

“For many Wayfair customers, pets play an integral role in the notion of home and family, often spending just as much time on the furniture as their owners. We’re excited for this new offering of affordable and fun solutions that make the home more pet-friendly,” said Steve Oblak, Wayfair’s chief merchandising officer.

The collection doesn’t just cater to pets of the canine and feline families, either—it includes aquariums and gerbil cages, as well as food and toy storage containers. So no matter what type of creatures share your home (and your heart), get ready to spoil them rotten. Ahead, shop eight of our favorite Archie & Oscar finds available right now. 

Buy It! Darwin Dog Sofa, $171 (orig. $279); wayfair.com

Buy It! Ace Ecoflex Murphy Pillow Dog Bed, $131 (orig. $300); wayfair.com

Buy It! Fran Modular Cat Tree, $266; wayfair.com

Buy It! Clara Outdoor Hooded Dog Chaise Lounge, $50 (orig. $270); wayfair.com 

Buy It! Gatsby Cat House, $244 (orig. $338); wayfair.com

Buy It! Adriana 44″ Sphere Scratch Post Cat Tree, $180 (orig. $235); wayfair.com

Buy It! Constantine Snuggle Dog Sofa with Loft Cushion, $68 (orig. $140); wayfair.com

Buy It! Foxy 2 Piece Cat Perch Set, $44 (orig. $50); wayfair.com

