Watch Troye Sivan Emotionally Reunite with His Dog Nash After 7 Months Quarantining Apart

Troye Sivan has taken himself home — and reunited with his beloved pet dog after seven months apart!

In the new upload, appropriately titled "surprising my dog after 7 months apart!!!!!!! :) *emotional*," the pop star captured his journey back to the U.S., including his traverses through mostly empty airports.

After making it back to his humble abode, Sivan set up his laptop — aka his "Nash Cam" — to record his triumphant reunion with Nash. The singer appeared giddy with excitement to "greet my son."

When the time came for the dog to discover his owner back home, Sivan edited the emotional moment in slow motion as Nash hurled himself on the artist, jumping and licking Sivan in pure, uncontrolled joy.

The reunion moment was underscored by the song "could cry just thinkin about you" from Sivan's latest EP, In A Dream.

Image zoom Troye Sivan/Youtube

Image zoom Troye Sivan/Youtube

Image zoom Troye Sivan/Youtube

Before the pandemic put thousands of miles between Sivan and his dog, Nash was a frequent guest star on the singer's Instagram, including in December when Sivan went on a wintery walk with his "emotional support animal."

Speaking with Don't Bore Us last month, Sivan told the outlet about missing his pup during quarantine: "I really miss my dog, that’s been a tough thing. What I thought was going to be a couple of weeks has turned into like six months. I really miss him. I’m just hoping that everything will get better soon and I’ll get back."

In March 2019, Sivan opened up to W Magazine (in an ASMR-style interview!) about the unlikely way Nash entered his life. He and then-boyfriend Jacob Bixenman adopted the foster pup after meeting other adoptable animals.

"So a couple weeks ago, I went with my boyfriend and my friends to go look at some dogs. We weren't thinking seriously about getting a dog, but we wanted to just meet some, and we met a couple and they weren't the one," he recalled at the time. "They weren't the right dog, so then we left, but on the way out, we saw a dog on an iPad that was in foster care, and we said, we wanna meet that dog. So we organized a meeting with the dog."