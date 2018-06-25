WATCH: The Terrifying Moment Two Rhinos Nearly Ram a Safari Truck Full of Tourists

It’s like a moment out of a 3D version of Jumanji, except, for the truck of tourists in this video, it’s terrifyingly real.

A video from a thrilling 2013 safari trip is resurfacing online. As many animal lovers know, a safari through a wildlife park can be unpredictable, exciting and sometimes a little scary.

For this group, it was a mix of all three. On their safari trip through an undisclosed park, these folks encountered two rhinos. Only the rare pachyderms weren’t just casually standing by gnawing on grass, they were charging straight for the truck.

Luckily, it all turned out to be some sort of animal practical joke. The rhinos slowed down and changed course seconds before reaching the vehicle. But that didn’t stop the passengers from reacting loudly, first with screams and than grateful laughs.

“I thought we were getting done there,” one rider summarized.