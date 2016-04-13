WATCH: The Moment a Cat Realizes He Won't Have to Live Inside a Chimney Forever

The sound of the firefighters’ voices must have been a sweet symphony to Snitch.

The video above shows the moment the curious cat was chiseled out from behind a brick wall at a home in North Littleton, England, by the Droitwich Urban Search and Rescue.

Snitch had been missing for five days, according to The Mirror, and the feline’s owner Roger Gardner grew worried when he heard cries coming from the chimney.

Chris Jelfs and his team used cameras to locate the cat and when they finally reached him he was “very relieved to see us,” and seemed uninjured as they removed him, the Mirror said.

“We bored a hole into the actual chimney, and the cat’s paw shot out from the hole as if to say, ‘I’m here!’” Jelfs added. “We were able to bring the cat out through the hole.”