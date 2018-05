This Memorial Day weekend, take a cue from this respectful and exceedingly polite pit bull.

A new YouTube video shows the dog rushing to an ice cream truck upon hearing the tell-tale jingle. Instead of causing a commotion and demanding ice cream, as we would have in that same situation, the pit bull patiently waits his turn.

Don’t worry, there’s a sweet pay-off: his owner arrives, buys an ice cream cone and gives the patient dog a huge lick.