WATCH: Parrot's Impression of Matthew McConaughey Is Better Than 'All Right'
Sure, anyone can do a halfway decent impression of Matthew McConaughey if they just know those three magic words: “Alright, alright, alright.” But not every human impersonator can nail McConaughey’s signature cadence as well as Einstein the parrot does.
Of course, it’s also entirely possible that Einstein is just the vessel for the space-time ghost of McConaughey’s astronaut character from Interstellar, and he’s giving us valuable insight about the future of mankind.
Hey, maybe that’s why so many people can do good McConaughey impressions? Nah.
Einstein, who hails from Texas just like the actor himself, is just as entertaining when he's not imitating celebrities.
