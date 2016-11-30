WATCH: Parrot Sings Sia's Chandelier with Perfect Pitch

Amy Jamieson
November 30, 2016 02:46 PM

Sia makes people want to swing from chandeliers — and this parrot is no different.

He’s already swinging from the bar in his cage, and belting out the singer’s hit “Chandelier” like no person or pet we’ve ever encountered. (The passion, folks, is palpable.)

Like the Australian superstar, this parrot isn’t keen on showing his face — he keeps his back to the audience during some of the performance.

At one point, he faces the music and blurts out the lines “123 123 drink, 123 123 drink,” like he’s trying to tell us something.

Fill that water dish, this bird is ready to throw one back.

