WATCH: Monkey Steals Cash from Register at Jewelry Store in India

Here’s proof that thieves come in all shapes and sizes.

In a video that’s gone viral, a monkey can be seen going into a jewelry store and swiping cash from the register.

According to ABC 7, who reported the story, the animal distracted a worker in India by throwing some fruit into the store. When the worker bent down to get it, the monkey ran inside.

Watch the video as the monkey opens a drawer and grabs a stack of money — 150 rupees which is about $2, according to ABC — and runs for the door.

As you can see, not even a delicious banana will stop this crook from taking the cash.