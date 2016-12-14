WATCH: Kids Bring Holiday Cheer While Reading to Shelter Pets

Not everyone has a home for the holidays. Thousands of pets are waiting in our country’s shelters to find their forever families.

Among these shelters is the Humane Society of Missouri, which is caring for a large group of animals over the season. To help keep cheer levels up among its furry temporary residents, the shelter is hosting its second annual Deck the Howls event.

Courtesy the Humane Society of Missouri

Courtesy the Humane Society of Missouri

As part of this adorable program, children volunteer to come to the shelter and read to the animals, who are always desperate for a little affection. The Shelter Buddies Reading Program not only keeps the pets company, it is a great way to socialize dogs and teach children how to treat animals kindly and learn how to read. After a few sessions, the dogs are more comfortable around people and the children are able to read with more confidence.

Courtesy the Humane Society of Missouri

Along with reading to pets of the Humane Society, the visiting children also decorated pet-safe cookies, played with kittens and made toys and blankets to help all the cats and dogs feel cozy over the holidays as part of Deck the Howls.