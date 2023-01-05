Gray Whale Gives Birth in Front of Boats Filled with Amazed Onlookers in California — Watch!

A group of whale watchers in Dana Point, California, captured a rare sight on Monday: a migrating gray whale giving birth.

The mother whale successfully welcomed her calf to the world in front of a boatload of whale watchers on tour with Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari.

"As far as I know, no one has filmed a gray whale giving birth or even seen it before," Dave Anderson, owner of Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We were right there when it happened. We have footage of the whale bringing her calf over to our boat."

Gray whales experience one of the longest mammal migrations (a 10,000 to 12,000 miles round-trip along the west coast of the U.S.). It is not rare for gray whales to give birth during this journey, but the voyage's length makes it a difficult sight to capture on camera.

Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari

Anderson and his crew had never witnessed a wild whale birth in their 25 years of whale watching until the gray whale decided to treat them to the experience on Monday.

According to Anderson, after the gray whale gave birth, the newborn calf began learning to swim. During the calf's swim lessons with mom, the adult gray whale brought her baby close to the whale-watching boat, seemingly to show off her new child.

"The mom was gently lifting the calf to take breaths, while the calf seemed to be resting on her back. In other moments we could see the calf's floppy fluke, as this newborn calf was learning to swim," Capt. Chase Moore with Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching said while sharing his experience watching the whale birth with The Orange County Register.

Gray whales travel from their feeding grounds in the Bering and Chukchi Seas near Alaska to the mating and birthing lagoons of Baja California, Mexico. The whales seek the lagoons as they offer protection from predators such as orcas and provide warm water for calves who have not yet built up a thick layer of blubber.

At birth, the calves are about 15 feet long and gain over 50 pounds daily, feeding on their mother's milk. Gray whale mothers can lose 30% of their body weight nursing one calf.