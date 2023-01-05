Gray Whale Gives Birth in Front of Boats Filled with Amazed Onlookers in California — Watch!

"As far as I know, no one has filmed a gray whale giving birth or even seen it before," Dave Anderson, owner of Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, shared in a statement to PEOPLE

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 02:01 PM

A group of whale watchers in Dana Point, California, captured a rare sight on Monday: a migrating gray whale giving birth.

The mother whale successfully welcomed her calf to the world in front of a boatload of whale watchers on tour with Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari.

"As far as I know, no one has filmed a gray whale giving birth or even seen it before," Dave Anderson, owner of Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We were right there when it happened. We have footage of the whale bringing her calf over to our boat."

Gray whales experience one of the longest mammal migrations (a 10,000 to 12,000 miles round-trip along the west coast of the U.S.). It is not rare for gray whales to give birth during this journey, but the voyage's length makes it a difficult sight to capture on camera.

grey whale gives birth in front of tour group
Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari

Anderson and his crew had never witnessed a wild whale birth in their 25 years of whale watching until the gray whale decided to treat them to the experience on Monday.

According to Anderson, after the gray whale gave birth, the newborn calf began learning to swim. During the calf's swim lessons with mom, the adult gray whale brought her baby close to the whale-watching boat, seemingly to show off her new child.

"The mom was gently lifting the calf to take breaths, while the calf seemed to be resting on her back. In other moments we could see the calf's floppy fluke, as this newborn calf was learning to swim," Capt. Chase Moore with Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching said while sharing his experience watching the whale birth with The Orange County Register.

Gray whales travel from their feeding grounds in the Bering and Chukchi Seas near Alaska to the mating and birthing lagoons of Baja California, Mexico. The whales seek the lagoons as they offer protection from predators such as orcas and provide warm water for calves who have not yet built up a thick layer of blubber.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At birth, the calves are about 15 feet long and gain over 50 pounds daily, feeding on their mother's milk. Gray whale mothers can lose 30% of their body weight nursing one calf.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton share a joyful moment “sliving” their best lives during the holidays on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022. Guests can enjoy holidays at the Disneyland Resort through Jan. 8, 2023.
Paris and Nicky Hilton Go 'Undercover' at Disneyland, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown attend the TJ Martell Foundation dinner on September 14, 1995 in New York City, New York
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Relationship: A Look Back
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
Giraffe at Virgina Zoo Gives Birth in Front of Guests
Pregnant Giraffe Surprises Virginia Zoo by Giving Birth to Her Ninth Calf in Front of Guests
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Liev Schreiber recently enjoyed a luxurious father and son getaway to Saha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas
Liev Schreiber and His Son Hug Flamingos in the Bahamas, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
cover
Heaven's Gate, 25 Years Later: Remembering 38 People Who Died with Cult Leader