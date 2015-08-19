WATCH: Dog Really Doesn't Want to Touch the Carpet, Floor Might Be Lava

Do you remember playing lava tag at home?

Carefully hopping from pillow to pillow placed on the floor, so you didn’t touch the imaginary molten carpet beneath your feet?

Well, no one told this dog the game was over.

The golden retriever in this video wants absolutely nothing to do with the living room carpet in his family’s home. The nervous pooch won’t even touch a paw to the fabric, until he gets a genius idea.

Sure, motivational posters say you should face your fears head on, but this canine ain’t about that life. The scaredy dog plunges into the terrifying carpet dystopia butt first instead.

Spoiler Alert: The golden makes it to the other side of the room without being swallowed whole.