A small dog, reportedly named Holly, broke free from their owner during a relay race at the Grizzly Invitational track meet in Logan, Utah, last week, and decided to join (and win!) the event.

Watch a Speedy Dog Interrupt a Utah Track Meet and Beat All the Runners to the Finish Line

Look out, Air Bud! There's a new canine athlete in town and they're quick.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, last weekend's Grizzly Invitational track meet in Logan, Utah, had an unexpected participant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the second heat of the women's 4x200 relay, a canine got loose from their owner and raced out onto the track. Video of the surprising moment shows the pooch quickly passing most of the runners before catching up to the relay race's lead anchor, senior Gracie Laney of Logan High.

"I'd say probably about the 50-meters [mark], I could feel something coming on me, and I thought it was a person. I thought it was the runner," Laney told The Tribune. "And then I kind of realized that it was really small."

She got a good look at her surprise competitor when the dog, reportedly named Holly, passed in front of Laney and crossed the finish line before any human relay runners.

dog wins race

Laney told KSL.com that after the race was over, and she could watch the footage of the dog's win — even though Laney's team got the official win, not Holly — she was impressed and amused by the pet's talent. But during the race, she was more concerned about hurting the dog.

"When the dog crossed in my lane, I was afraid that I was going to trip over it, and then I was worried that I was going to spike it with my spikes," Laney told the outlet, referring to the spiked bottoms of her track shoes. "It all happened so fast."