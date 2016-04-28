Let’s face it: Delays, of almost any kind, are annoying.

But when said delay is due to an adorable and boisterous dog, suddenly they’re a lot less annoying.

A soccer game between Venezuela’s Deportivo Táchira F.C. and Mexico’s Pumas UNAM recently received one of these unexpectedly welcome diversions.

The last minute interruption arrived in the form of an excited yellow Lab who ran onto the field and proceeded to dart around the players’ feet.

Based on his playful jumps and licks, it seems that the pup was even more excited than the players themselves to be there. He sprinted around the field, dashing out of the players’ grasps — and some may argue that watching the dog on the field was just as entertaining (if not more) than the game itself.

His fun didn’t last for too long, however: A player soon caught the dog and carried him off the field — while receiving a kiss from his new four-legged friend.

See you at tryouts, dog dude!