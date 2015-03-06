WATCH: Discovery Special Captures Dolphins Getting Stoned on Pufferfish Toxins

Dolphins are hiding a dirty little secret under the waves.

Using hidden cameras, some designed to look like pufferfish, Discovery Channel was able to get up close to a group of teenage bottlenose dolphins for their special Dolphins: Spy in the Pod, and they found some of them may have a bit of a drug problem.

In this clip, a rowdy pod of young dolphins play catch with a real pufferfish, passing around the inflated sea creature. After several minutes of being tossed around, the pufferfish gets angry and releases a fog of neurotoxins. Though lethal when ingested directly, the toxins quickly disperse in the water and become diluted.

Taking in the watered-down neurotoxins, the dolphins start to get a little “groovy.” The pod members take turns passing around the pufferfish, so everyone can get a buzz. After all the dolphins have had a hit, the pod relaxes and the pufferfish escapes.

This footage is the first time dolphins have been caught on camera indulging in recreational “drug” use. Who knows what else they’re hiding.

