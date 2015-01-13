WATCH: 6 Fierce Pit Bulls Ferociously Obey Little Girl's Every Word
Pit bulls get a bad rap, but this little girl shows that these dogs are great listeners
Let’s just say it: America’s dog gets a bad rap. Pit bulls are either demonized or mythologized. They’re never allowed to be, quite simply, JUST dogs.
How do you fight against such prejudice? Ask this little girl, who did it with just one video that has gone viral.
Maybe we should follow kids’ examples more often.
Note: These pups are incredibly well-trained! Make sure your dog, no matter its breed, knows what’s what when it comes to interacting with children and food!