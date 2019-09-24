Washington Woman Quit Job to Search 57 Days for Her Missing Dog — and Found Her!

Image zoom Katie the border collie CNN

One woman is proving that it pays to never give up on those you love!

Carole King of Washington State recently spent 57 days searching for her dog Katie, who went missing on a vacation to Montana in July — and King even quit her job in the pursuit of finding her trusty canine.

King told Vancouver, Washington, outlet The Columbian that she and her husband left Katie in their hotel room while they went out for a meal, but when they returned, the seven-year-old Border Collie was nowhere to be found.

“It was devastating. I got sick to my stomach,” the postal worker said of the moment she realized her beloved dog was gone, according to the outlet.

The hotel clerk reportedly saw Katie leave the hotel, but it was too late.

“I said to the clerk, ‘please tell me you have my dog.’ The clerk says ‘no, she left about four, four and a half hours ago,'” she said.

The outlet reported that she and her husband spent nearly all night searching for the dog, but a thunderstorm scared Katie away. The couple didn’t stop after that night, and King put up 500 flyers around the county, posted in local Facebook groups for missing pets, and even set up cameras in areas where Katie had reportedly been spotted.

Then, on September 15, King received a fateful phone call.

A man in a Montana neighborhood where King had posted fliers called her to say he had seen a dog that matched Katie’s description, according to The Columbian.

Image zoom Carole King CNN

While Katie had already left by the time King arrived, the determined owner walked around the neighborhood, and with the help of a couple on a stroll in the area they were able to locate Katie.

“She was right there in the bushes, she ran out, I yelled her name and she came right out to me,” King told HLN of the happy moment they were reunited.

“You know, you love your dog so much and you just have hope, and you know she’s out there searching for you,” she continued. “You just can’t give up.”

Welcome home, Katie!