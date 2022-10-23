Washington Woman 'Popped' Black Bear on the Nose During Attack: 'It Was Just Instinct'

‘It was just instinct for her,’ wildlife officials said of the woman, who is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital

By
Published on October 23, 2022 06:49 PM
Black Bear (Ursus americanus) walking through rainforest near Gunnuk Creek.
Black Bear. Photo: Getty

A woman is in the hospital after sustaining injuries from a bear attack near her home in Washington state.

The Chelan County woman let her dog out Saturday morning when she was charged by an adult female black bear, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers reported after they received the call around 7 a.m. in Leavenworth.

Her injuries were not life-threatening and she's currently recovering at a Wenatchee hospital, officials said.

While fighting the bear off, the woman eventually hit the animal in the face, which sent it running back into the woods.

State wildlife biologist Rich Beausoleil told KING-TV of Seattle that after talking with the woman, he thought she made the right move by fighting the animal.

"She didn't see it coming so she could not make herself big, clap her hands, you know, yell at the bear, wave her arms," he said. "Those are the things we usually tell people to do."

"If the bear knocks you down, then yes, your solution is to fight. It was just instinct for her. She just turned around and popped it right in the nose," Beausoleil added, noting that after she said she punched the bear in the face, it "shook" and ran away.

'Fat Bear Week' in Alaska Concludes with a Brand New Winner

Wildlife officers told the NBC affiliate that the bear was killed near the area of the attack, adding that the bear was "overweight," which often indicates the animal has been eating leftovers and trash.

"Additionally two cubs, approximately nine months old, were captured, assessed, and transported to a PAWS wildlife rehabilitation facility," the WDFW reported in the release.

"We are extremely thankful that the victim is receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter," said Captain Mike Jewell of WDFW in the release. "Public safety is our priority; our officers and staff were quick to mobilize to locate the animal and secure the scene."

Officials shared tips for minimizing the risk of injury when encountering a bear, including making noise and resisting the urge to run.

"If a bear walks toward you, identify yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head, and talking in a low voice," they advised. "Back away, avoiding direct eye contact. Don't run from a bear. WDFW recommends making noise and leashing pets while hiking."

