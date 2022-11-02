Lifestyle Pets Wash. Firefighters Save David Hasselfluff the Cat from Blaze with the Help of a Pet Oxygen Mask David Hasselfluff the cat is now recovering from smoke inhalation in the care of a Washington animal hospital By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 04:44 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Bellevue Fire Dept/Twitter On National Cat Day (Oct.29), a Washington feline was spared one of its nine lives when the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a large fire at a local house. According to FOX 13, before the blaze made it too dangerous for firefighters to enter the house, the rescuers pulled a cat named David Hasselfluff from the flames. They used a pet oxygen mask to help the pet, who was suffering from smoke inhalation. "David Hasselfluff is in good hands with our paramedics," the Bellevue Fire Department tweeted on Oct. 29, along with a photo of first responders cradling the cat in their arms. The cat's human family members all escaped the fire, which destroyed a large portion of the home, uninjured, the outlet reported. The Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Back with Heroes Holding Kittens, Dogs, Koalas and More Unfortunately, the house fire was fatal for some. According to a GoFundMe started to help cover David Hasselfluff 's medical bills, the cat's owners lost four pets in the fire, and another feline is presumed dead. After firefighters saved David Hasselfluff from the blaze, the cat was taken to an animal hospital to receive emergency veterinary care. The GoFundMe for the feline provided an update on the pet's condition. "Hasselfluff is recovering fantastically today. He's on room air, eating well and he's off fluids as well. The plan is to arrange a visit for the family tomorrow, and he should be able to join them again soon, once an appropriate temporary accommodation is found," the fundraiser update, written by a relative of David Hasselfluff's family, read. Alabama Firefighters Save Deer Stuck in Sewer: 'You Never Know What the Next Call Will Bring' "Thank you everyone for your kind words and donations, it's wonderful how many people have reached out to express their support in a difficult time," the update added. Those interested in helping with David Hasselfluff's recovery can learn more through the cat's GoFundMe page.