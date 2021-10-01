Washington D.C.'s NHL team is helping train its second service dog, a puppy named Biscuit, for the nonprofit America's VetDogs

NHL's Washington Capitals Add Puppy to Their Hockey Team to Help Canine Become a Service Dog

NHL Washington Capitals to Train Future Service Dog 'Biscuit' for Veteran or First Responder

NHL Washington Capitals to Train Future Service Dog 'Biscuit' for Veteran or First Responder

The NHL's Washington Capitals are adding another four-legged friend to their roster, a sweet puppy named Biscuit.

The Washington D.C. hockey team announced that the 9-week-old chocolate Labrador will train and socialize with staff, players, and the public in preparation for becoming a service dog through America's VetDogs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The non-profit organization offers service dogs, free of charge, to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities to help provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence.

NHL Washington Capitals to Train Future Service Dog 'Biscuit' for Veteran or First Responder Credit: Washington Capitals

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The news comes after the Capitals hosted another dog, Captain, in June through the same program. This summer, Captain completed training with the professional hockey team and was placed with retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Mark Gwathmey.

"Following Captain's successful journey and placement with retired Marine Corps veteran Mark Gwathmey, the Capitals organization is excited to once again partner with America's VetDogs to begin Biscuit's journey as an integral part of Capitals Canine programming," said the Capitals' vice president of marketing, Amanda Tischler, in a statement. "America's VetDogs has an incredible impact in the military and first-responder community, and we look forward to being a part of Biscuit's formal training over the next season as he begins to learn how to best serve his future partner."

NHL Washington Capitals to Train Future Service Dog 'Biscuit' for Veteran or First Responder Credit: Washington Capitals

Biscuit's puppy socialization training program, which will last over a year, will take place in the Captials' front office, at community events, practices, and select home games. He will then return to America's VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York, to begin his formal service dog training. After graduating from this specialized training, Biscuit will be paired with a veteran or first responder.

"We are thrilled to partner again with the Washington Capitals on co-raising 'Biscuit' to become a service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities," John Miller, the president and CEO of America's VetDogs, said in a release. "The ownership, team, staff, and fans have all embraced America's VetDogs' mission, and partnerships like these are vital to the growth and socialization of a future service dog. We saw a wonderful outcome with Captain being placed with his veteran and look forward to seeing Biscuit do the same."

NHL Washington Capitals to Train Future Service Dog 'Biscuit' for Veteran or First Responder Credit: Washington Capitals

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Fans can follow Biscuit's journey on Instagram and Twitter, where fans can also find the pup's local appearances.

NHL Washington Capitals to Train Future Service Dog 'Biscuit' for Veteran or First Responder Credit: Washington Capitals

Other professional sports teams have adopted four-legged friends for a good cause over the years.