Wasabi the Pekingese Wins Best in Show at the 2021 Westminster Dog Show

Meet the new top dog!

Wasabi the Pekingese won Best in Show at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan on Sunday night. Unlike past shows, this Westminster took place outside of New York City on the grounds of the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York,

The Westminster Kennel Club moved their famous dog show - the second-longest continuous sporting event in the U.S, which usually occurs in February - to the Lyndhurst Estate and the month of June due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And while spectators could not attend the event in person this year, plenty of pet lovers tuned in to the Best in Show round on FOX.

Wasabi - CHG CH Pequest Wasabi - beat out over 2,400 other canines from 209 breeds to win the coveted Westminster Dog Show purple ribbon and title of Best in Show with help from his handler David Fitzpatrick. This is the Pekingese breed's fifth Westminster Dog Show win.

After winning the Toy Group earlier in the show, Wasabi was carried into the Best in Show round by Fitzpatrick. Filling out the final round, judged by Patricia Trotter, was Mathew the French Bulldog of the Non-Sporting Group, Bourbon the Whippet of the Hound Group, Connor the Old English Sheepdog of the Herding Group, Jade the German Shorthaired Pointer of the Sporting Group, Striker the Samoyed of the Working Group, and Boy the West Highland White Terrier of the Terrier Group

Close behind Wasabi was Bourbon the Whippet, who won second place - also known as Reserve Best in Show - at Westminster this year and last year as well. This year's winner takes the crown from the 2020 Westminster champion, Siba the Standard Poodle.

Wasabi comes from Westminster royalty. The dog is the grandson of Westminster's 2012 winner, Malachy. The 3-year-old canine also won Best in Show at the 2019 American Kennel Club National Championship Presented by Royal Canin.