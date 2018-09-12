Sir Patrick Stewart to be Honored by Los Angeles Doc Rescue; Learn More about Wags and Walks

Wonder where celebrities go to get their perfect pets?

It isn’t a store or a breeder: it’s Los Angeles-based dog rescue Wags and Walks.

This dog rescue knows that the country is full of family-friendly, adorable dogs who need a little help finding their perfect matches. So far, Wags and Walks has helped place more than 38,000 dogs of all breeds, ages, shapes and sizes in loving homes.

And some of those homes happen to be celebrity abodes. Wags and Walks has adopted out to stars like Paris Jackson and Tom Brady, and the rescue also fostered Ginger the pit bull to Sir Patrick Stewart — a special relationship that captured the hearts of animal lovers all over the world.

Stewart, an avid supporter of Wags and Walks, is being honored at the rescue’s annual gala.

This year’s event is on Sept. 13 and will be hosted by Judy Greer and Jeff Garlin. To learn more about this amazing rescue and how you can help, watch the video above.