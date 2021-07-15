Get Dry Food, Jerky, and Treats for Your Dog on Sale Right Now on Amazon

With a variety of different options to choose from, Wag offers meals and snacks for both puppies and larger breeds. Right now, you can snag deals on dry dog food, jerky, and flavored training treats. Depending on your dog's palate or unique dietary needs, you can choose from different flavors including chicken, peanut butter, beef, and turkey. There are also options with no added grains, jam-packed with protein likebeef, chicken, or salmon in a blend of sweet potatoes. As for the treats, you can select different size options of one or two pounds of Wag's Peanut Butter and Banana Training Treats, or six or 12 ounces of the Tender American Jerky.