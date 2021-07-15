Get Dry Food, Jerky, and Treats for Your Dog on Sale Right Now on Amazon
Stocking up on dog food can come with a hefty price tag — and some dogs require more food than others, depending on their size. If you're in need of replenishing your dog's food supply, we have some great news. Through July 20, Amazon's very own dog food brand Wag has a ton of dog food and treat options on sale.
With a variety of different options to choose from, Wag offers meals and snacks for both puppies and larger breeds. Right now, you can snag deals on dry dog food, jerky, and flavored training treats. Depending on your dog's palate or unique dietary needs, you can choose from different flavors including chicken, peanut butter, beef, and turkey. There are also options with no added grains, jam-packed with protein likebeef, chicken, or salmon in a blend of sweet potatoes. As for the treats, you can select different size options of one or two pounds of Wag's Peanut Butter and Banana Training Treats, or six or 12 ounces of the Tender American Jerky.
The original Dry Food formula is particularly a fan-favorite, with over 11,000 ratings on Amazon. "This is the first dry food that my dog has really liked. Usually, she gets some wet food because if there's only kibble she may go a day without eating because she wants to hold out for something good. This is the first time in a long time that she's started eating before I could get the wet food added," one explained.
The Training Treats get a stamp of approval from customers too. "These don't go stale quickly, which I like, and I like their small size, as my own dog is 18 pounds and she can eat many while training before getting too full. She is a very picky Goldendoodle and she loves these," said one shopper.
Below you'll find more of the Wag dog food deals available on Amazon from right now through July 20, for up to 40 percent off.
Best Training Treat Deals
- Chicken Flavor Training Treats, 1 lb., $4.79 (orig. $7.55)
- Chicken Flavor Training Treats, 2 lbs.,$8.80 (orig. $14.16)
- Chicken Flavor Training Treats Hips and Joints, 1 lb., $4.79 (orig. $6.85)
- Chicken Flavor Training Treats Hips and Joints, 2 lbs., $8.99 (orig. $14.16)
- Peanut Butter and Banana Flavor Training Treats, 1 lb., $4.79 (orig. $7.55)
- Peanut Butter and Banana Flavor Training Treats, 2 lbs., $8.99 (orig. $14.16)
Best Jerky Deals
- Beef Jerky Dog Treats, 6 oz., $3.59 (orig. $5.82)
- Beef Jerky Dog Treats, 12 oz., $4.79 (orig. $7.53)
- Chicken Jerky Dog Treats, 6 oz., $3.59 (orig. $5.82)
- Chicken Jerky Dog Treats, 12 oz., $4.49 (orig. $7.28)
- Turkey Jerky Dog Treats, 6 oz., $3.59 (orig. $5.82)
- Turkey Jerky Dog Treats, 12 oz., $4.79 (orig. $7.58)
- Duck Jerky Bites, 1 lb., $6.17 (orig. $10)
Best Dry Food Deals
- Dry Food Puppy Formula, 5 lb., $7.79 (orig. $12.45)
- Dry Food Chicken Formula, 4 lb., $5.97 (orig. $11.12)
- Dry Food Lamb Formula, 5 lb., $11.30 (orig. $12.42)
- Dry Food Salmon Formula, 5 lb., $11.30 (orig. $12.42)
- Dry Food Turkey Formula, 5 lb., $11.30 (orig. $12.42)