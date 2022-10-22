Lifestyle Pets This Adorable Dog Raincoat Is Just $10 at Amazon, and It's Even Been Worn by Noodle, the TikTok-Famous Pug It might be the cutest thing we've seen in a while By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 22, 2022 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon No one likes to be caught in the rain without any protection, and that goes for dogs as well — they probably don't enjoy being in the rain any more than you do. Consider a dog raincoat to make rainy days a little more bearable, and a whole lot cuter. The Voyager Waterproof Dog Raincoat is an affordable option at Amazon that costs just $10 and is available in a variety of colors. Noodle the TikTok-Famous pug (@jongraz) was recently spotted wearing one in yellow and it might be the cutest thing we've ever seen. It's no surprise that the adorable video brought attention to the raincoat for dogs, so we found the exact one you can shop for right now to prepare for the weather ahead. Make sure to take your dog's measurements before ordering to ensure you get the correct size. Amazon Buy It! Voyager Waterproof Dog Raincoat, $9.99; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The jacket's waterproof design has two straps to secure the coat around your dog's body while the small hood on top protects their face from wind and rain. It also has reflexive safety stripes on the back to make your furry friend visible to drivers while out for walks. One five-star reviewer shared that it's a "great doggie raincoat" for their pet who doesn't like to walk in the rain, and they left a few images to show how well it fits, even over a harness. Another shopper said they're a fan of how the jacket helps "minimize wet dog smell," and added that their dogs don't mind wearing it, which definitely makes it easy to slip on and off as needed. Although the Voyager Raincoat is completely functional, it also gives you an excuse to have a cute photo shoot with your dog. And that's what clothes for animals are really all about, right? If the photo reviews and Noodle's TikTok aren't enough to convince you that your dog needs a raincoat, maybe the low price tag will. If it helps prevent the dreaded wet dog smell and makes people smile, then it's a win in our books. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: This Powerful Shark Vacuum That More Than 22,300 Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now I've Tried and Disliked a Dozen Dry Shampoos, but Now I'm Obsessed with This Popular Brand That Smells Amazing This 'Unbelievable' Carpet Cleaner Erases Stubborn Stains, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale at Amazon Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.