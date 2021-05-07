Good Samaritans Save Over 800 Baby Turtles from New Jersey Storm Drains Using a Homemade Tool

Stockton University's vivarium will care for the hundreds of diamondback terrapin hatchlings until they are strong enough to be released into the wild

New Jersey residents stepped up to save over 800 baby turtle hatchlings.

On Wednesday, Stockton University revealed in a social media post that its vivarium is currently caring for hundreds of diamondback terrapin hatchlings after Good Samaritans pulled the baby reptiles from storm drains in Ocean City.

"In the past few weeks, Stockton University's Vivarium has welcomed 826 diamondback terrapin hatchlings that hid from the winter temperatures underground in their nest chambers," the Facebook post from the school read. "These spring emergers that survived for months off of their yolk sacs were scooped out of storm drains in Ocean City, N.J."

The university also noted that the rescuers found the stuck reptiles because they were already looking for animals in need. According to the school's post, some of the rescuers regularly look for young turtles crossing the street in spring since the little reptiles can have trouble getting up the curb. Rescuers first spotted the turtles caught in the storm drain because they were on the lookout for creatures that needed help crossing the road.

turtles rescued Credit: Courtesy Stockton University

"They crafted a custom scooper from a telescopic aquarium net attached to a bamboo pole and are pleased with how their invention works," Stockton University wrote of how the rescuers safely removed the turtles from the drains.

turtles rescued Credit: Lester Block/Courtesy Stockton University