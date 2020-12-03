Volunteer's Arm 'Nearly' Torn Off by Tiger During Feeding at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue

According to the rescue center, which was featured in the Netflix series Tiger King, the victim "insisted that she did not want Kimba Tiger to come to any harm for this mistake"

A Big Cat Rescue volunteer was bitten by a tiger on Thursday morning.

The Tampa, Florida, sanctuary for exotic cats — which was featured on Netflix's docuseries Tiger King,along with its founder Carole Baskin — announced the news on Facebook, revealing that Candy Couser, a volunteer of five years, was bitten by a tiger named Kimba. The animal "grabbed her arm and nearly tore it off at the shoulder," according to the post.

"[Couser] saw that [Kimba] was locked in a section that was away from where he was usually fed and radioed the coordinator to find out why. Kimba had been locked away from that section for several days as cameras were being installed there," read the Big Cat Rescue's post. "She opened a guillotine tunnel door at one end of the tunnel, and when she went to raise the second door she saw it was clipped shut. This is our universal signal NOT to open a gate without the coordinator coming to assist, but Candy said she just wasn't thinking when she reached in to unclip it."

Big Cat Rescue added that it is "against our protocols for anyone to stick any part of their body into a cage with a cat in it."

Another worker named Jane "heard the commotion and came running," and the tiger eventually "dropped his grip and Candy fell away from the side of the tunnel."

Someone on the rescue's staff named Gina, who is also a nurse, assisted with the injury. She "held off the artery under Candy's armpit to stop the bleeding and Marc, who had pulled Candy to safety, used his belt as a tourniquet as others called for an ambulance."

"Gina packed her arm in ice packs to try and save it. The ambulance arrived within 15-20 minutes of the accident," continued the post, adding that Couser's husband was notified as she was taken to the hospital.

"Candy was still conscious and insisted that she did not want Kimba Tiger to come to any harm for this mistake. He is being placed in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution, but was just acting normal due to the presence of food and the opportunity," wrote Big Cat Rescue.

The animal rescue center added that it would provide grief counseling to employees and volunteers, and that the entire staff of volunteers "met to discuss what happened."

"Carole reminded everyone that this sort of tragedy can happen in the blink of an eye and that we cannot relax our guard for a second around these dangerous cats," read the Facebook post. "This happened on the day our federal bill to ban cub handling and private possession comes to the House floor for a vote."