Expert Advice on What to Look for Before Visiting a New Zoo

Zoos can be places of wonder and education, but all zoos don’t treat their animals the same.

Before you support one of these facilities during June’s National Zoo and Aquarium Month, especially if it is a zoo you have not visited before, it is best to do a bit of research.

As PEOPLE Pet Vet Dr. Evan Antin suggests checking to see if the zoo is credible. Affiliation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is often a good sign.

Zoos that are part of the AZA often also take part in conservation programs, doing their part to protect endangered species in the wild and in captivity.

By supporting zoos like these, you are doing your part to help the animal kingdom too!