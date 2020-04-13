Zoo Royalty: Regal-Looking Victoria Crowned Pigeon Chick Hatches at Virginia Zoo

Image zoom Virginia Zoo/Twitter

The Virginia Zoo had a special guest at Easter this year.

On Sunday, the zoo shared images on Twitter of its new Victoria crowned pigeon chick, which is the largest species of pigeons on Earth, that was hatched on March 20.

While the chick’s sex is still unknown, its sister that hatched last year still lives at the zoo and is “adoring her sibling,” the zoo said.

According to the National Aviary, the Victoria crowned pigeon is named after the British monarch Queen Victoria. The species tends to live in pairs or small groups and mostly eats seeds and fallen fruits.

Groups of Victoria crowned pigeons spend most of their time on the ground, only flying up into the branches of trees when startled or in need of a spot to sleep.

The incubation period for Victoria crowned pigeons lasts for about 30 days with both parents caring for the chick for four weeks in the nest and another 13 weeks after it fledges, the National Aviary said.

Based on current estimates, there are only 10,000 to 20,000 Victoria crowned pigeons left in the wild.