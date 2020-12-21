Police Officer Offers to Cover Adoption Fees for the 3 Dogs Left at Shelter Ahead of Christmas

Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz offered to pay the adoption fees of three dogs at Chesterfield County Animal Shelter if they are adopted by Christmas

A police officer from Virginia is determined to help the three dogs remaining at Chesterfield County Animal Shelter find their forever home before Christmas.

On Sunday, Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz tweeted that he would pay for the adoption fees for Sugarplum, Claus, and Holly if they are adopted by Friday.

"Three precious animals looking for a warm loving home before Christmas," he wrote alongside a photo of the three pups. "These are the LAST adoptable pets in our @ccpdanimalsvcs shelter."

Col. Katz added, "I'm committed to finding them homes by Christmas & will personally PAY YOUR ADOPTION FEE if you adopt by EOB 12.24.20. FREE fur babies! PLS RT."

According to Petfinder, Sugarplum, whose adoption free costs $60, is a 4-year-old adult female hound mix. She weighs 70 lbs. and has been sprayed, neutered, and vaccinated.

Sugarplum's bio describes her as "the life of the party." It adds, "I am very energetic and I am always ready for an adventure."

"I love to run around outside and sniff all the smells," the bio says. "I am very picky when it comes to other doggie siblings and I would need to meet them beforehand to see if we would get along. I enjoy snacking on treats and chasing toys around the yard. I am a very talented escape artist and I would need a tall fence to keep me contained. I am very sweet and just love all people!"

Claus and Holly are no longer available on Petfinder.

Before any of the dogs are adopted, they are vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and tested for heartworm and rabies. They are also given a microchip, according to Chesterfield County's website.

Animals are available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis at Chesterfield County Animal Shelter.