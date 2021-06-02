Former police officer Brad Chambers treated the pit bull puppy named Smoke with a trauma kit after she ran under his car in bumper-to-bumper traffic

Virginia Man Adopts 'the Most Loving' Pit Bull Puppy He Saved After She Was Stabbed 7 Times

A puppy in Virginia has gotten a new lease on life, after she was saved by her new owner.

Brad Chambers of Portsmouth, Virginia, adopted the pit bull named Smoke after saving her life when she was allegedly stabbed seven times by her previous owner, according to KWTX 10.

The former police officer found Smoke on May 18, after she ran under his truck in bumper-to-bumper traffic, bleeding from the stab wounds and minutes away from death, according to WTVR CBS 6.

"The stab wound penetrated so deep into her neck that it damaged her trachea," Chambers told the outlet. "It was air escaping her trachea into her lung and chest cavity around her heart."

He treated the animal with a trauma kit he had in his truck before rushing her to an animal hospital in Suffolk. Smoke eventually had to have surgery at North Carolina State's College of Veterinary Medicine. Fortunately, the puppy has now fully recovered from her injuries.

"She's one of the most loving dogs I've ever met," said Chambers, who was able to cover the Smoke's $15,000 medical bill with the help from a fundraiser for the up. "She's recovered almost fully from all the surgeries. She's got a ton of energy, and her loyalty is pretty solid."

Chambers swooped in to adopt Smoke after her previous owner forfeited ownership of the canine. Smoke is in the process of becoming a certified therapy dog.