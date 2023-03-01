Va. Dog Who Went Months Without an Adoption Application Finds Her Forever Home After Viral Post

It's a good week for Sky, a 3-year-old dog, who finally found her forever home after her picture went viral.

The adorable canine arrived at Virginia's Stafford County Animal Shelter in November but still hadn't received a single adoption application or visit by Feb. 27. Instead, she watched her canine companions leave with forever families while she received no attention from visitors.

"No one has sent an email. No one has called about her. No one asks to visit with her. We have posted her multiple times … Still nothing," explained the shelter in a Facebook plea sharing Sky's image and situation on Monday.

At the time, Sky was one of the shelter's longest-term residents. Joe Bice, the captain of the Stafford County Animal Shelter, told WSET that potential adopters often overlooked the pup because she needed to be the only dog in the home.

In its Monday Facebook post, the shelter added that Sky is great with people and "a wonderful companion." She "just needs a chance," the shelter added. The post, which featured a photo of Sky in her shelter kennel, received over 60,000 shares and close to 5,000 comments.

"The phone has been ringing off the hook all morning, a ton of messages and so many we can't even get back to them," Bice told WSET about the skyrocketing interest in the dog after the Facebook post went up.

Within 24 hours, Sky was adopted by Donna Crowder, who inquired about Sky for her young son Joseph.

"We have been in the market for a dog, and when they said she was good with kids, I said, 'Ok, I will make the drive," Crowder told WSET.

"It happened!! It finally happened!!! Sky was adopted !!! We have received more inquiries than we could respond to, so we apologize if you were left unanswered. We are hoping this answers all questions and make your day!" the shelter announced alongside an image of the new happy family together on Tuesday.

"Thank you so much for making the drive to us to take this girl home. Good luck, Sky !!!," Stafford County Animal Shelter added.