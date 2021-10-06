"She will be missed by all of us at Virunga but we are forever grateful for the richness Ndakasi brought to our lives during her time at Senkwekwe," the ape's caretaker, Andre Bauma, said in a statement

Viral Virunga National Park Gorilla Dies in the Arms of Her Caretaker: 'I Loved Her Like a Child'

Orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, lies in the arms of her caregiver, Andre Bauma, before dying days later on September 26 after a prolonged illness

A beloved gorilla at the Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park has died after a prolonged illness.

Ndakasi had been cared for at the park's Senkwekwe Center for more than 10 years, and died in late September. She was 14 years old.

"On the evening of 26 September, following a prolonged illness in which her condition rapidly deteriorated, Ndakasi took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma," the park said in a press release on its website.

Ndakasi had been featured in multiple television shows and movies, including the 2014 Netflix documentary Virunga, in which she won over viewers with a fit of laughter while being tickled by a caretaker.

She was also the star of a 2019 Earth Day selfie that went viral, showing her and gorilla pal Ndeze standing up straight with their bellies out.

"Their playful nature was a reminder to the world of how much we see ourselves in these animals and it's one of the reasons Andre Bauma will miss her so dearly," the park said.

Ndakasi was orphaned in 2007 when she was just two months old after her mother was shot and killed by armed militia. Luckily, rangers found her hours after the tragedy and took her to a rescue center in Goma.

It was at the rescue center where Ndakasi met Bauma, who "held the baby close to him, keeping her tiny body tightly against his bare chest for warmth and comfort." Thanks to Bauma, Ndakasi survived, but the trauma of losing her mother so young meant that she could not be returned to the wild.

When the Senkwekwe Center was created in 2009, Ndakasi and Ndeze were transferred there and have lived there ever since.

In a statement, Bauma said that it was "a privilege to support and care for such a loving creature, especially knowing the trauma Ndakasi suffered at a very young age."

"One could say that she took after her mother, Nyiransekuye, whose name means 'someone happy to welcome others.' It was Ndakasi's sweet nature and intelligence that helped me to understand the connection between humans and Great Apes and why we should do everything in our power to protect them," he continued.